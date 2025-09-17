Forget Saree trend! Use Gemini Nano Banana to create viral Instagram-style portraits - Check step-by-step guide

After powering the viral Saree trend, retro Bollywood-style images, and 3D models, Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as Nano Banana, is leading to a barrage of professional-style portrait images. Users are taking advantage of the advanced capabilities of the new model from Google to turn their pictures into DSLR-like portrait images by giving simple commands to the model.

​As always, the tricky part with using any chatbot isn't so much about generating the image but about generating the right kind of image, which requires entering specific and detailed prompts to get the job done. In case you want to latch onto the viral Instagram portrait-style prompt trend, worry not—we've got you covered with five prompts that will definitely elevate your style game.

​But before we move ahead, let's first take a look at what makes Gemini Nano Banana special and how to use the chatbot to generate portrait-style images.

​Why is Nano Banana special? ​Nano Banana is the latest image generation and editing model from Google, which allows users to make complex edits to their pictures using natural language prompts. While many other AI models are capable of editing images, Nano Banana has gained popularity for its ability to maintain subject consistency, especially facial edits, all while changing clothes, backgrounds, and other details.

​How to use Nano Banana to generate viral Instagram-style portraits? ​- Open the Gemini app or website. Alternatively, you can also open Google's AI Studio to generate images.

​- Make sure you are signed in using your Google account.

​- Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload an image that clearly shows your face.

​- Type in a prompt or use one of the prompts given below.

​Pro Tip: After the image is generated, give follow-up prompts to Gemini to make simple edits to the image. You can also increase the resolution of the image by uploading it to Qwen and using the chatbot's Image Edit feature.

​In case you aren't satisfied with the prompts given below, you can craft your own prompt by following our list of five top tips to follow and top mistakes to avoid.

Prompt 1 (Stylish couch portrait): Cinematic low-light portrait of a stylish South Asian man (using referenced image) lounging on a vintage leather couch. Outfit: open-button black silk shirt, layered necklace, round sunglasses. Props: cigar in one hand, crystal glass of whiskey in the other. Warm golden light highlights rising smoke against a dark moody background. Ultra-photorealistic 8K with cinematic shadows

Portrait image generated using Gemini

Prompt 2 (Stylish LV cloth portrait): Create a hyper-realistic studio portrait of the uploaded person, keeping their face completely unchanged. They are wearing a high-end Louis Vuitton outfit with minimal, modern styling and fashionable designer eyeglass frames. The background is a rich orange. The lighting is dramatic and moody so the subject is only slightly visible through deep, dark shadows, while the details of the face remain perfectly clear. Ultra-detailed, cinematic realism.

Portrait image generated using Gemini

Prompt 3 (Vintage Car Portrait): Golden-hour cinematic urban portrait of the subject seated casually on the ground leaning against a vintage black car. Outfit: fitted black long-sleeve button-up shirt and matching black trousers, light-coloured Nike sneakers, metallic watch, small dark sunglasses. Camera slightly below eye-level, full-body framing, warm moody light reflecting off the car’s glossy surface.

Portrait image generated using Gemini

Prompt 4 (bubblegum portrait): Ultra-realistic streetwear portrait of the subject against a deep grey-blue textured wall with golden accents. Outfit: dark emerald green sweatshirt with a cream minimalist logo, glossy black over-ear headphones. Pose: blowing bright yellow bubblegum bubble, hands in pockets, relaxed confident stance. Warm diffused lighting with subtle amber rim light. 8K crisp textures.

Trending image generated using Gemini

Prompt 5 (Rooftop portrait): Ultra-realistic lifestyle portrait of the subject on a modern rooftop terrace at dusk with city skyline bokeh. Outfit: slim-fit navy blazer, crisp white shirt, pocket square, no tie. Waist-up side-angle composition, golden-hour lighting, 85 mm f/1.8, 8K, Forbes-magazine style.