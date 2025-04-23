Forget Siri! Perplexity AI unveils voice assistant for iOS that can now play videos, book rides and more

Perplexity AI has unveiled a major update to its iOS app, introducing Perplexity Assistant, a voice-powered AI feature that allows users to perform everyday tasks directly through their iPhone. From drafting emails and scheduling meetings to booking rides and playing specific media content, the assistant marks a significant step towards more intuitive human-AI interaction.

Announced by CEO Aravind Srinivas via social media platform X, the new feature is described as “the first time an AI app can answer questions and take basic actions on your iPhone”.

Features supported by Perplexity Assistant The assistant supports a range of commands, including playing hard-to-find videos or songs, navigating to a location, and even making restaurant reservations—all initiated via natural voice queries.

Users can, for instance, say, “Play me the video of Katy Perry kissing the ground after landing from the rocket” or “Podcast where Andreessen discusses browsers with Lex”, and the AI will retrieve and play the relevant content. According to Srinivas, “you can ask it to play anything” with surprising specificity, expanding the boundaries of AI-driven media discovery.

Currently, the system defaults to Apple Music for audio playback and relies on Apple Mail and Apple Calendar for email and scheduling functions. While Srinivas acknowledged that these integrations are still in early stages and “a bit janky,” he assured users that the experience stabilises once properly configured. Support for Gmail and Google Calendar is reportedly in development.

Another unique aspect is the ability to use Perplexity Voice Mode by assigning it to the iPhone’s Action button—enabling hands-free use without opening the app, much like Apple’s own Siri. The CEO noted that there is a slight delay of 3–4 seconds when initiating the voice mode, citing a real-time communication (RTC) issue they aim to resolve.

“You can research a place you want to go and directly call a ride there or navigate to the place,” added Srinivas, highlighting the assistant’s potential to streamline daily routines.