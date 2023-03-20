Forget taking over human jobs, ChatGPT invents a new job in the market!2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:18 PM IST
- AI bots like ChatGPT has invented Prompt Writing as a high valued skill in the job market right now.
ChatGPT a threat to human jobs? Think again. According to Mushtaq Bilal, a PHD holder and researcher at the University of Southern Denmark, the AI chatbot has resulted in demand for a new job. Wondering what the job is? It's called ‘Prompt Writer’. And guess what. Companies are willing to pay as high as $300,000/year salary for the role.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×