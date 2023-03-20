ChatGPT a threat to human jobs? Think again. According to Mushtaq Bilal, a PHD holder and researcher at the University of Southern Denmark, the AI chatbot has resulted in demand for a new job. Wondering what the job is? It's called ‘Prompt Writer’. And guess what. Companies are willing to pay as high as $300,000/year salary for the role.

Explaining the Prompt Writing job role in a series of tweets, Bilal writes “Thanks to ChatGPT, prompt writing is now a highly valued skill. A tech company is offering $300,000/year to hire a prompt writer."

But most academics don't know much about prompt writing.



Prompt Writing 101: Incremental Prompts

Now the question that should come to your mind is, what exactly is the role of a Prompt Writer. Prompt writing involves writing a prompt that gets you your desired result, Bilal explains.

He says that since large language models like ChatGPT are trained on large sets of data, these apps are teachable.

Starting with a simple prompt and eventually increasing the level of complexity will get better results, he explains. But if the AI bot is given a complex task right out the gate, its results may lack precision, he adds.

He explains it further by giving an example in the following tweets. “I start by establishing context. I ask GPT-4 who Franco Moretti is. It's a simple question and GPT-4 does a good job of introducing Moretti and his contributions to literary scholarship," he writes.

But then he gives ChatGPT-4 an extract from one of Moretti's essays and asks it about the points in the essay that an undergraduate student may find difficult. ‘GPT-4 does a great job of pointing out the things an undergrad may find challenging,’ he writes.

Bilal then asks a follow up question to GPT-4 that goes “Can you recommend any sources if I were to dig a little deeper about literary world-systems?". GPT-4 gives him 6 sources all of which were relevant and useful, Bilal says in the tweet.

Next, he asks GPT-4 to explain the same passage without establishing any context. This time the results are considerably less precise and lack nuance.

In his series of tweets, Bilal shares a template that one can use for incremental prompts. These include establishing context> explaining the topic> specifying the task> asking follow-up questions. He also shares Promptbox – a free Chrome extension that one can use to build a library of your prompts.