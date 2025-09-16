Forget viral saree AI trend: How to create 'Hug my younger self' images with Gemini Nano Banana

The internet is buzzing after Gemini’s AI image generation tool introduced its Nanano Banana, also known as the Flash 2.5 model. From viral retro-style saree portraits to turning people into 3D figures, the tool’s creative capabilities have been widely praised.

Google even showcased 10 unique ways users can reimagine their photos, one of which involves meeting their childhood selves. This gave rise to a wholesome Instagram trend, now dubbed ‘Hug My Younger Self’, where users generate images of their present selves embracing their childhood versions. The trend quickly went viral, striking a nostalgic chord and delivering heartwarming moments across social media.

Here is how to create ‘Hug My Younger Self’ AI edit using the Gemini Nano Banana. Prompt:

“Take a photo taken with a polaroid camera. The photo should look like an ordinary photograph, without an explicit subject or property. The photo should have a slight blur and a consistent light source, like a flash from a dark room, scattered throughout the photo. Don’t change the face. Change the background behind those two people with white curtains. Make it look like both the people in the reference picture are hugging each other,” shared an Instagram user by the handle of shreyya_official.

Alternative prompt

“Using my present photo and my childhood photo, create a realistic and heartwarming image where my current self is hugging my younger self. Make sure both faces and features are preserved accurately so the resemblance is clear. The mood should express self-love, nostalgia, and warmth, with natural lighting and a soft, emotional atmosphere—capturing the bond between who I was and who I am now.”

If you are wondering how to transport yourself back to the golden era of the ’40s or ’50s, here is the ultimate guide to creating those timeless portraits.

How to create AI portraits using Google Gemini: Step 1 Install the Google Gemini App or log in using your Google account on the browser.

Step 2 Upload the photo with your clear face. (Pro tip - A selfie works better)

Step 3 Enter the prompts (given below) and simply hit the enter button.

FAQs What Gemini AI does

Image Generation: Gemini can produce high-resolution images based on prompts, like vintage portraits, cinematic effects, or 3D-style figures.

Visual Styles: It can emulate specific art styles, lighting, eras (like 1940s noir or 1970s Polaroid vibes), and textures.

How many free images can you generate with Gemini Nano Banana?

Google previously allowed free-tier users to create up to 100 images per day with its Gemini image generation tool, while Pro and Ultra subscribers were given a much higher limit of 1,000 images daily. These figures came to light through a support page published last week.