Remembering strong and cumbersome Wi-Fi passwords is not easy. People often forget their Wi-Fi passwords and it is always preferred to keep passwords that are strong and unguessable. Complex characters in passwords can actually lead to even forgetting of passwords.

Here is a mini-guide on how to recover a Wi-Fi password from your Android smartphone.

STEP 1 Open settings on your Android phone.

STEP 2 Tap on the Wi-Fi tab.

STEP 3 Select the option of the Wi-Fi network that the user is connected to or a network that has been saved in the device.

STEP 4 Proceed with tapping on the Wi-Fi QR code.

STEP 5 Further to get the password, the screen would have to be opened using the phone’s unlock pin, fingerprint, or face unlock.

STEP 6 After unlocking the phone, the QR code and Wi-Fi password would be displayed on a new screen that opens.

STEP Now, it is easy to connect to the other device by scanning the QR code or using the password.

These steps are helpful for users who are currently using Android 10 devices or later. They can check the password of the Wi-Fi they are connected to using these steps.