Former CEO Eric Schmidt blames ‘Work from home’ for Google's lagging AI performance: Report
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, blames the company's remote work emphasis for its lag in AI innovation, highlighting how startups driven by intense work ethics have gained an edge.
California-based tech giant Google is facing criticism from former CEO Eric Schmidt over its recent struggles in the artificial intelligence sector. During a talk at Stanford University, Schmidt attributed Google's lagging performance to its emphasis on remote work and work-life balance, reported the Times of India.