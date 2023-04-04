Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is worried about artificial intelligence. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:13 AM IST
Former Google CEO Eric Schimdt has raised concerns about the use of large language models such as ChatGPT and Bard, claiming that it must be ensured that they ‘do not harm, but help’
Former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt has warned about the dangers of new-age artificial intelligence technology. Speaking to ABC This Week, Schmidt said there is a need to 'make sure this stuff (Large Language Models) doesn't harm but just help'.
