Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘wide-ranging discussion’ on artificial intelligence. Sikka informed about the meeting with the PM in a post on X where he also shared feeling ‘inspired and humbled’ by the leader's grasp of technology.
In a post on X, Sikka wrote, “It was a privilege to meet the Hon. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead. I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone.”
