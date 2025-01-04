Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka meets PM Modi for discussion on AI, says ‘humbled by his grasp of…’

Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka meets PM Modi for discussion on AI, says ‘humbled by his grasp of…’

Livemint

Vishal Sikka, ex-CEO of Infosys, had a meeting with PM Modi focusing on AI and its relevance for India. He shared his admiration for Modi's technological insight in a post on X.

Vishal Sikka meeting PM Modi

Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘wide-ranging discussion’ on artificial intelligence. Sikka informed about the meeting with the PM in a post on X where he also shared feeling ‘inspired and humbled’ by the leader's grasp of technology.

In a post on X, Sikka wrote, “It was a privilege to meet the Hon. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India and several imperatives for the time ahead. I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone."

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.