Fortnite chapter 4 is finally here, bringing back the original map and nostalgic skins from 2018 for players to enjoy.

Fortnite enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the arrival of the new season for quite some time. The launch dates have now been unveiled, and players' anticipation continues to mount as the hours pass. Fortnite chapter 4 will be accessible to gamers starting from today, November 3, 2023. However, long-time Fortnite players will encounter a special condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the Fortnite has shared a teaser trailer via their official X (previously Twitter), showcasing glimpses of old locations. Players speculate that the game might reintroduce its original map. This news is poised to delight players who have experienced numerous changes since the game's inception.

Revisiting the old map would evoke nostalgia and provide a fun trip down memory lane. Additionally, classic skins might make a return alongside the map. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Tech, shortly after the new season's release, players will have the opportunity to install the update and immerse themselves in the original map, complete with nostalgic skins like the Renegade Raider and Royale Bomber. It is worth noting that these maps and skins originally appeared in the 2018 version of the game.

The Fortnite post on X also stated, “Rolling back the clock to 2018 …only two more days."While the upcoming season retains its original theme, players can expect a blend of modern features that will captivate their interest and engagement with the game.

As Season 5 approaches, players can anticipate fresh developments within the game. There are speculations suggesting that the upcoming season might introduce a new black hole and original character designs. However, all details regarding the game will be confirmed upon its release. Until then, prepare for a journey back in time, as the game is set to transport you five years back to the original map, featuring new weapons, skins, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

