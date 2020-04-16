Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2
Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2

Fortnite delays season 3 launch by a month

1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 03:19 PM IST IANS

  • Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4
  • It is not clear why Epic is doing this, but the most obvious reason can be the current COVID-19 pandemic

San Francisco: Epic Games has pushed back the upcoming Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 by over a month.

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4.

"We are extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4," the company said in a statement.

"There's lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve," it added.

It is not clear why Epic is doing this, but the most obvious reason can be the current COVID-19 pandemic where most of the developers are working from home.

This is not the first time that Epic has extended a Fortnite season. Earlier, the first season of Chapter 2, launched in October 2019, lasted months longer than predicted as developers hit multiple delays.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

