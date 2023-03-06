Fortnite may get first-person mode next season: Report2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM IST
- When asked by a user whether Fortnite’s person mode will be optional or zero build, the tipster says that most likely it will be an ‘optional setting, as most of the stuff this source seen was in third person mode’.
Battle royale video game Fortnite may soon get first-person mode. According to a reliable source HypeX, the mode will be included in the game’s next season. The leakster took to microblogging platform Twitter to reveal the update. In the tweet, he said that a trustworthy source has confirmed the same.
