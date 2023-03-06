Fortnite may get first-person mode next season: Report

Battle royale video game Fortnite may soon get first-person mode. According to a reliable source HypeX, the mode will be included in the game’s next season. The leakster took to microblogging platform Twitter to reveal the update. In the tweet, he said that a trustworthy source has confirmed the same.
“Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON. The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too," reads the post shared by HypeX on Twitter.
When asked by a user whether Fortnite’s person mode will be optional or zero build, the tipster says that most likely it will be an ‘optional setting, as most of the stuff this source seen was in third person mode’.
At present, Fortnite offers a first-person view only while aiming down the sights. A dedicated first-person mode will be a significant addition to the battle royale game. Fortnite Season 2 is rumoured to come on March 9 as the current season ends on March 8. But it is likely that the new season could launch on a later date. The upcoming season is likely to come with changes like a battle pass themed around the Attack on Titan anime series.
Fortnite Chapter 4 was the last major update rolled out for users at the end of 2022. It added new skins based on gaming icons like the Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series.