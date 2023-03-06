Fortnite may get first-person mode next season: Report

At present, Fortnite offers a first-person view only while aiming down the sights. A dedicated first-person mode will be a significant addition to the battle royale game. Fortnite Season 2 is rumoured to come on March 9 as the current season ends on March 8. But it is likely that the new season could launch on a later date. The upcoming season is likely to come with changes like a battle pass themed around the Attack on Titan anime series.