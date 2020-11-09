Fortnite players can purchase Disney Plus subscription within the game

Epic Games’ Fortnite has introduced a new option of buying real-world services from within the game as an in-game purchase. The company has announced that they will be introducing a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

A report by The Verge claims that the offer is valid from 10 November, starting at 7 PM ET through 31 December for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available.

Players who want to make use of this promotional offer can do so from 6 November. The gamers can also purchase its-in game V-Bucks currency which will qualify users for the offer.

However, the purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible. Once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel.

The game was recently taken down from Apple’s App Store but the game studios seem to have figured out a way to bypass Apple’s App Store rules by launching through a cloud gaming platform. A BBC report suggests that Nvidia has built a version of GeForce cloud gaming service that will allow users to access the games via Apple’s Safari web browser. The company will not have to pay any cut to Apple when the player accesses the game via a cloud gaming platform. So far, there is no deal reached between Apple and Epic Games to make the game Fortnite available on the company's App Store.

