Fortnite players can purchase Disney Plus subscription within the game

The game was recently taken down from Apple’s App Store but the game studios seem to have figured out a way to bypass Apple’s App Store rules by launching through a cloud gaming platform. A BBC report suggests that Nvidia has built a version of GeForce cloud gaming service that will allow users to access the games via Apple’s Safari web browser. The company will not have to pay any cut to Apple when the player accesses the game via a cloud gaming platform. So far, there is no deal reached between Apple and Epic Games to make the game Fortnite available on the company's App Store.