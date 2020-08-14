No more Fortnite on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Popular battle royale game Fortnite will no longer show up in search results on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. The two tech giants have removed the game from their respective stores after it was revealed that Fornite was bypassing them in transactions made in their game.

Apple was the first to remove the game from its Store and Google followed later. Usually, developers have to pay a cut of 30% to the app store owners. Fortnite believes that this practice is an unfair monopoly of the tech giants.

Apple was the first to remove the game from its Store and Google followed later. Usually, developers have to pay a cut of 30% to the app store owners. Fortnite believes that this practice is an unfair monopoly of the tech giants.

Epic Games, the studio that owns Fortine was quick to file a lawsuit against Apple for removing their app from the store. What the studio plans to achieve by doing this is to stop Apple’s "anti-competitive conduct" and invalidate the tech giant's rules requiring app developers to pay the company 30% of transactions.

Apple told AFP that Fortnite was pulled after "Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users."

Google followed suit and removed Fortnite from its Play store for mobile devices powered by its Android software.

"For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users," Google said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

While Fortnite users who already had the app can still play the game, they won’t be able to update the same from the application stores. Google does allow users to update from Epic Game’s website but Apple users won’t be able to download the games updates.

