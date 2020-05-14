Epic Games had last week announced that the game already had 350 million registered users across the world. With the new gaming consoles, the popular game will be able to run at higher frame rates and resolutions. On PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X, Fortnite will run at 60 frames per second.

The information was shared as part of the Unreal Engine 5 unveiling, which showcased footage running on PS5.

"We are excited to confirm that Fortnite will be headed to next-generation consoles at launch. This is the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newest consoles," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While we can't share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals. At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021," informed the company.

Last month, Epic Games has finally caved into pressure from Google and has now brought the much sorted Fortnite to Google's Play Store. The title was introduced to Play Store 18 months after its launch.

Since the launch, the game had to be side-loaded from the Epic Games store onto smartphones running on Android. The new move comes after various issues were spotted by the developers. The company released a detailed statement regarding the issues.

