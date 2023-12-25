Winter has arrived and a number of in-game events have been unlocked for a limited time, giving gamers the chance to earn some exciting rewards and progress in their respective games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best winter gaming events of 2023: Fortnite Winterfest 2023: The Fortnite Winterfest 2023 event arrived with the Battle Royale v28.01 update on December 14, and will be available until January 2, 2024. The new event brings 14 free gifts, including two new outfits. These gifts come with various in-game goodies for Fortnite enthusiasts, including outfits, gliders, a lobby track that doubles as a jam track, and more.

Call of Duty CODMAS 2023: In a blog post about the CODMAS 2023 event, the company noted, “The event brings holiday-themed time-limited maps, modes, and event challenges to earn in-game rewards. Two 6v6 maps, Shipmas and Hangover have been decorated with lights, Christmas trees, Snowman, and more to match the Christmas vibes. The fights at Hangover will be taking place at night and Shipmas is filled with snow for scoring kills in cold-blood." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CODMAS 2023 festive gaming event kicked off on December 19th and will run until January 3rd 2024 across Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight: The Midwinter Blight began on the December 12th and will end on the January 2nd, 2023. The special winter event will be available to players above Seasonal Realm in World Tier I or higher by going to Midwinter Square in Kyovashad and speaking to Gileon, according to an IGN report.

The winter event requires players to go to the Fractured Peaks region and defeat the Blightfends. Players must destroy the Frigid Husks and collect their Lost Heirlooms. The event will allow users to take advantage of new exciting rewards, cosmetics, and other changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland: The highly anticipated Winter Wonderland event in Overwatch 2 has returned and will be available to players until January 9, 2024. The special winter event will allow users to play three limited-time arcade game modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Freeze-Flash Elimination. According to a report by Gamerant, users will be able to upgrade their Season 8 Battle Pass by playing these game modes, which will also help them gain access to the new Winter Fair Event Pass.

