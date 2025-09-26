Forza Horizon 6 confirmed for Japan, first on Xbox Series X|S and PC: Release time, pre-orders and more

Microsoft and Playground Games have officially announced Forza Horizon 6, the next chapter in the critically acclaimed open-world racing series, during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show livestream. The announcement confirms that the game will transport players to Japan, a destination that has long been one of the most requested by fans of the franchise.

Teaser trailer shows Japan’s stunning landscapes The teaser trailer offered a glimpse of what players can expect, showcasing Japan’s stunning landscapes alongside a celebration of the many iconic locations visited by the Horizon Festival over the years. From vibrant city streets to serene rural roads, picturesque coastal routes, and winding mountain highways, the game promises a diverse and immersive racing experience. Players will work to increase their Horizon Festival status and aim to become a Legend, the ultimate accolade in the series.

Launch plans and platforms Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC in 2026. The game will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from day one, allowing players to access it through Cloud Gaming on supported devices. Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios also confirmed plans to release the game on PlayStation 5 following its initial launch, expanding the reach of this highly anticipated title.

Wishlist, pre-orders, and community engagement While pricing and pre-order details have not yet been disclosed, fans can add Forza Horizon 6 to their Wishlist on the Microsoft Store or Steam to stay updated with news and announcements. The developers have also encouraged players to join the Forza Discord server and official forums, where the community can discuss the game, take part in contests, and share experiences. Forza’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X, will feature regular updates and behind-the-scenes content from the Horizon Festival.

Playground Games highlighted that Japan has been one of the most eagerly requested locations by the Forza Horizon community, and the team expressed their excitement for players to explore its rich environments and unique cultural landmarks. More information about Forza Horizon 6 is expected to be shared early next year, building anticipation for what is shaping up to be another landmark entry in the award-winning franchise.