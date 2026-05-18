Forza Horizon 6 release time: When can you play on Xbox, PC, and Steam in India?

Playground Games' latest edition in the Forza Horizon lineup is all set to make its debut tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch of Forza Horizon 6, the company has confirmed the exact release times for different time zones, along with the storage users will need to download the game files.

Here is the official release schedule for Xbox, PC, and Steam, including the converted launch times for players in India.

Forza Horizon 6 release time Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on 19th May for Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Steam, and Game Pass users. The open-world game follows a "rolling midnight" release pattern, meaning it will become playable at exactly 12:01 AM local time in a player's specific country.

For Indian players, the game will be playable exactly at 12:01 AM tomorrow. Meanwhile, in countries with multiple time zones like the US, the game unlocks for the entire country the moment the eastern-most time zone reaches 12:01 AM.

Unlike the Xbox release schedule, the Steam version of Forza Horizon 6 follows a strict global release pattern. This means the game will unlock simultaneously for all Steam players globally at 12:01 AM EDT.

This means the game will unlock at 9:31 AM India time on 19th May.

Edition Xbox and PC app (India) Steam (India) Early Access (Premium Edition / Premium Upgrade) May 15, 12:01am IST May 15, 9:31am IST General release (Standard / Deluxe / Game Pass) May 19, 12:01am IST May 19, 9:31am IST Cloud Gaming May 19, 11:31am IST N/A

Forza Horizon 6 pre-download sizes Anyone who pre-ordered the game or holds an active Game Pass subscription can pre-download the files right now. Before downloading, make sure you have enough space cleared on your system.

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Here are the download sizes for Forza Horizon 6:

Xbox Series X: 135 GB

Xbox Series S: 130 GB

PC: 160 GB (SSD required)

Forza Horizon 6 leaked: Ahead of the launch of Forza Horizon 6, the game had leaked, with reports suggesting that around 155GB of unencrypted files related to it were accidentally uploaded to Steam by a developer. However, Playground Games later released an official statement denying those claims and confirmed that the leak was not caused by a pre-load issue.

“We are aware of reports that a build of Forza Horizon 6 has been obtained prior to its release and can confirm this is not the result of a pre-load issue,” Playground Games wrote in a post on X.

“We are taking strict enforcement action against any individuals found accessing this build, including franchise-wide and hardware bans. We encourage fans to sit tight for the game’s release on May 19,” the company added.

Meanwhile, Playground Games has already confirmed that the game will be set in Japan with locations inspied from Tokyo, Mount Fuji, and Hokkaido among others.