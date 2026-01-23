Forza Horizon 6 brings 550 cars to its largest open world yet: Release date, pre-order benefits and more

Playground Games has officially announced that Forza Horizon 6 will be launching on 19 May, 2026. The company had earlier confirmed the Japan setting of the game during the Tokyo Game Show last year and now we have an extended look at the latest instalment of the popular open-world racing game.

During the Developer_Direct on Thursday, Forza Horizon 6 takes players to the neon-soaked streets and mountain passes of Japan.

Forza Horizon 6 gameplay: Unlike the previous editions where you started off as a superstar, in Horizon 6 you arrive as a tourist with a dream to attend the Horizon festival along with two friends: Jordy (a motorsports enthusiast) and Mei (an experienced car builder and your cultural guide).

Advertisement

As players progress in the game, they will be able to access better cars and higher-calibre races. Playground Games has also introduced a new feature called The Journal, which is said to be inspired by Japan's stamp-collecting history.

The feature would allow players to collect digital mementos of landmarks and murals they discover throughout Japan to bring a personal flair to the adventure.

Forza Horizon 6 release date confirmed

Forza Horizon 6 maps: Playground has confirmed that Horizon 6 will feature the largest map in the open-world racing series and will include areas like Mount Fuji and Hokkaido. The game will take the racers across various destinations, from the mountains to the urban places of Japan.

Advertisement

The map of Tokyo is five times larger than any other city in a Horizon game so far. Horizon 6 Design Director Torben Ellert calls it the ‘most visually, radically different space we’ve ever built for a Horizon game’.

New features: Playground Games has announced a new housing feature for Horizon 6 called The Estate, which is inspired by the Japanese concept of ‘Akiya’ (abandoned property). Players will be allowed to acquire a large plot of land that they can fully customise. They will be allowed to build anything from a mountain hideaway to a personalised track using in-game credits.

The game is also getting Car Meets inspired by the legendary Daikoku parking area. There will be three permanent locations where riders can meet players, check out their rides, and download custom liveries.

Advertisement

The game will launch with around 550 cars, which will include the Forza Horizon 6 cover cars, the 2025 GR GT Prototype and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Release date and availability: Forza Horizon 6 launches on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass Ultimate. Playground says that users who want early access can pre-order the premium edition to start enjoying the game from 15 May.