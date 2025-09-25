Forza Horizon 6 to be set in Japan, will debut next year: here's what we know so far

Playground Games has announced that Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan and will launch in 2026. The confirmation on the latest installment in the popular open-world racing game came during the Tokyo Game Show 2025 broadcast hosted by Xbox.

Microsoft also released a teaser trailer for Forza Horizon 6, but it doesn't show any details on the gameplay. The game can now be wishlisted on Xbox and Steam, and the developers say more details on Forza Horizon 6 will be shared next year.

What to expect from Forza Horizon 6? The game will take users to the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City along with the serenity and natural beauty of Japan's rural and mountain areas.

“For a long time, Japan has been top of Horizon fans’ wish lists, so we’re excited to finally be bringing this much-requested location to players in Forza Horizon 6,” said Forza Horizon 6 Art Director Don Arceta in an Xbox official blog.

Playground has also hired a cultural consultant for the game in order to add “credibility and help avoid stereotypes” about the game's environment.

Since Forza Horizon 4, Playground has been providing users with an open world that changes with seasons and that tradition will continue with Forza Horizon 6.

“For Japan, seasonal changes have a dramatic impact on the landscape and playable world, but also hold a deeper cultural meaning for the country and its culture,” said Arceta.

“The team has also been able to build a system where seasonal changes truly inform the world – how spring, summer, autumn, and winter subtly shift tone, activity, and sound,” said Kyoko Yamashita, the cultural consultant for the game.

Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026, similar to its predecessor. Playground Games says they are working together with Turn 10 Studios to “bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch.”