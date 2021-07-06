Four genres of tech buying organisations to influence marketing in 2021: Gartner

The Cooperatives make up the largest group of enterprises, representing 43% of buyers, but they are also the most challenging to predict. Their cooperative approach often means that they are less clear on what matters most to them — everything seems to matter equally. When exploring a new product or service, Cooperatives said they evenly use all information types to learn more about it, including thought leadership, the product’s or service’s features, and product reviews.

