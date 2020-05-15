The utmost priority for organizations in the present situation is the health and safety of their employees, but the need of the hour is also to focus on business continuity. Every business has quickly adapted to the not-so-new work culture, working remotely, because of social distancing and lockdown norms. This swift transition is helping businesses to manage the productivity of their employees and thereby stay afloat, but it has also created a myriad of challenges and repercussions.

One of the biggest hurdles organizations are facing right now is enabling worker productivity from anywhere without compromising security. The sheer scale and magnitude of a remote work culture has led to a surge in the flow of mission-critical data, which itself has become a breeding ground for cyber criminals and hackers. A few large brands are already victims of these malware attacks. There was a 131% increase in the viruses targeted towards remote workers in March itself, according to the Fortinet 2020 study. Moreover, the number of cyber attacks on Indian companies in the past few weeks has also doubled, according to the PWC 2020 study.

With the data era already upon us, most organizations will become habituated to the current situation and this change will be fuelled by technology. However, for businesses to be in a better position to safeguard their data against external threats, they would need to keep data security at the core of all decisions. They would need to evolve their existing security policies and deploy robust preventive solutions. When the relationship between security and IT becomes continuous, and reciprocal, the benefits will be immense. A few tips that will help organizations to bolster their security initiatives:

1. Incorporate security as an integrated part of your business strategy: The right approach to security should be one that is resilient, intelligent, and automated, with in-built security. Security needs to be connected to the people, processes, and technologies behind your organization. The defined worker personas should inform security policies and enable end-user productivity with the right access, via technology and solutions.

2. Secure the full stack, from infrastructure to applications to operations: You need to create intrinsic security to ensure you simplify and orchestrate IT infrastructure and security policies so that your data and IT assets are secure, protected, and available. This includes password management policies, data classification rules, and using a secure VPN for remote network access. It is important to move your security controls so that they exist intrinsically in the system, attached to the data and the identities that are granted access.

3. Enable secure collaboration and communication tools: These should be tools that can be used anywhere, any time, on any device, providing effective capabilities for conferencing and collaboration whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

4. Equip your business with effective data management and backup solutions: Loss of critical data has the power to cripple any business in no time. Your businesses need to be well prepared to tackle external outage or information loss. A data backup solution will not just minimize the effect of any cyber attack, but will also ensure seamless business continuity.

During these daunting times where every organization is fixated on continuity of day-to-day operations, they somewhere fall short in covering the gaps created by remote working.

The key to combating the prevailing threats is by covering up these checkpoints, which can be delivered by giving prime importance to security in the overall organizational policy. The investments that will be made by organizations now will lead to benefits in the future, helping them to achieve their future vision.

Ripu Bajwa is the director and general manager of data protection solutions at Dell Technologies.

