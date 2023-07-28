Fourth industrial revolution in the world is driven by Indian aspirations: PM Modi

Fourth industrial revolution in the world is driven by Indian aspirations: PM Modi2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's progress in the semiconductor industry, with its share increasing manifold. He emphasized India's remarkable growth in the digital sector and electronics manufacturing, with electronics production surpassing $100 billion.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is emerging as a significant facilitator for investments in the semiconductor industry. He highlighted the country's remarkable progress in the digital sector and electronics manufacturing, which has contributed to this growth.
