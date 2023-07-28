Fourth industrial revolution in the world is driven by Indian aspirations: PM Modi

Emphasizing the trust in India, the Prime Minister highlighted that the tech sector has faith in the country due to its rapid development. He also pointed out that the semiconductor sector believes in India because of its abundant talent pool of engineers and designers. The PM further mentioned that the "Make in India" initiative not only focuses on manufacturing for India but also aims to create products for the global market. Additionally, he expressed optimism that India's ongoing path of reforms will lead to the creation of new opportunities for everyone.