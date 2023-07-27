Foxconn, Micron, AMD among top chip makers to participate in Semicon India event in Gujarat on July 281 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Top chipmakers including Foxconn, AMD, Micron and IBM will attend the Semicon India conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event is being held in an effort to attract investment into India's chip industry and establish the country as a semiconductor manufacturing hub to rival countries like Taiwan and China.
