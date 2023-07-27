Top chipmakers including Foxconn, AMD, Micron and IBM will attend the Semicon India conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event is being held in an effort to attract investment into India's chip industry and establish the country as a semiconductor manufacturing hub to rival countries like Taiwan and China.

"The event promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry's progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects,", a release by the Gujarat government on the Semicon India event read.

"With a strong focus on innovation, participation and growth, the event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," the release further noted.

The Semicon India event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and will attended by delegates from 23 countries. The event will also witness stalls from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat showcasing the steps taken by the two state governments to support semiconductor industry.

Speakers for the three-day Semicon India event include Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Micron Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra, and Advanced Micro Devices Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster.

The release by Gujarat government notes that Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials and other prominent players in the semiconductor sector will participate in the event.

Last month, US-based Micron Technology signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up of the company's first factory in Gujarat and investment of around $825 million. Micron's first factory will be used for testing and packaging chips but not for manufacturing, reported Reuters.

In a bid to promote chip manufacturing in the country, the Union government had announced a $10 billion incentive scheme. The scheme attracted proposals from companies such as Foxconn and Vedanta, but none of these proposals have materialised so far.

