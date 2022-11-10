Foxconn says aims to swiftly recover iPhone production levels at Covid-hit site3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:20 PM IST
The disruption won’t impact Foxconn in the long run, CEO says, as it expands beyond China
Foxconn Technology Group is aiming to quickly bring production levels back to normal at its iPhone assembly site in China hit by a Covid outbreak and worker shortages, its chief executive said Thursday.