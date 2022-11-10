Foxconn says aims to swiftly recover iPhone production levels at Covid-hit site
The disruption won’t impact Foxconn in the long run, CEO says, as it expands beyond China
The disruption won’t impact Foxconn in the long run, CEO says, as it expands beyond China
Foxconn Technology Group is aiming to quickly bring production levels back to normal at its iPhone assembly site in China hit by a Covid outbreak and worker shortages, its chief executive said Thursday.
Foxconn Technology Group is aiming to quickly bring production levels back to normal at its iPhone assembly site in China hit by a Covid outbreak and worker shortages, its chief executive said Thursday.
Foxconn is still operating its main iPhone plant in Zhengzhou under a closed-loop system, which means largely keeping the site shut off from the outside world and allowing workers to only move between their lodging and the production lines, the company said. Foxconn didn’t say when it plans to end such operations.
Foxconn is still operating its main iPhone plant in Zhengzhou under a closed-loop system, which means largely keeping the site shut off from the outside world and allowing workers to only move between their lodging and the production lines, the company said. Foxconn didn’t say when it plans to end such operations.
Production of Apple Inc.’s smartphones has been disrupted in recent weeks as Foxconn grappled to contain the Covid outbreak that started in October at Zhengzhou, the world’s biggest iPhone production site. Late last month, scores of workers were filmed fleeing the plant as fear about the virus grew among them, and the local government sent teams to the site to manage the crisis.
Young Liu, Foxconn’s CEO, said the disruption wouldn’t impact the company in the long-term, partly as Foxconn expands its manufacturing operations beyond China, including in India and Vietnam.
“We will continue to leverage our competitiveness through our global presence," he said in an earnings call with investors Thursday.
Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility, which Mr. Liu said has more than 200,0000 workers, was earlier expected to make more than 80% of the latest iPhone 14 base models and 85% of the high-end Pro models, according to Counterpoint Research.
This week, Apple said shipments of its high-end iPhone models would be lower than expected because of the disruptions at the Foxconn plant. Shipments of iPhones during the current quarter could drop by 2 million to 3 million units from the original 80 million, according to TrendForce, a Taiwan-based technology research firm.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been carrying out measures to bring workers back to its Zhengzhou site, including boosting the monthly bonus to a maximum of about $2,000 per person. It has also planned to shift some production to other plants in China, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
Foxconn expects its revenue to stay flat in the October-December period from a year ago, the company said, citing the Covid outbreak at Zhengzhou.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, its net income rose 4.8% from a year earlier. Revenue grew 24% backed by strong demand in the cloud and networking segment.
In recent days, Apple has told its suppliers to more actively plan on increasing production outside China, the Journal has reported. Earlier this year, Apple told some suppliers to consider manufacturing more outside China, citing the country’s strict zero-Covid policy among other reasons.
Pegatron Co., another major supplier to Apple, said Thursday that it would expand beyond China based on the needs of its important customers.
“Whether in North America, Southeast Asia or India, I think we would continue to move in a favorable direction for our customers," Gary Cheng, the co-CEO of Pegatron, said in a call with investors. Pegatron is the second biggest iPhone assembler after Foxconn.