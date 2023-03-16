Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $200M in India to build AirPods factory: Report

Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $200M in India to build AirPods factory: Report3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:16 AM IST
- Reportedly, Foxconn is planning to invest over $200 million in building the new AirPod manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Telangana. However, the value of the AirPod order itself has not been disclosed yet.
Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, has been awarded a contract to produce Apple's AirPods and reportedly intends to construct a factory in India specifically for the manufacturing of these wireless earphones. This news comes from sources with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×