Apple supplier Foxconn to lead production of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to be assembled in India: Report
Apple reportedly plans to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India from launch, a first for its 'Pro' models. Foxconn will lead production at its Tamil Nadu facility. This move diversifies Apple's manufacturing base, reflecting a shift from China-based operations.
In a significant shift, California-based Apple Inc. is poised to make a groundbreaking move by manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India from the start, according to a recent report from MoneyControl.