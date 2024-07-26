In a significant shift, California-based Apple Inc. is poised to make a groundbreaking move by manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India from the start, according to a recent report from MoneyControl.

As per the publication, this ambitious plan aims to ensure that the 'Made in India' iPhones are available for purchase on their global release date.

Traditionally, Apple's production operations have been concentrated in China, with major partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron handling much of the assembly. However, this new strategy signals a shift in Apple's manufacturing paradigm, reflecting a broader trend of diversifying production capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro models could potentially become the first 'Pro' variants to be assembled in India, thanks to Apple's collaboration with local manufacturers.

Foxconn, which operates a significant production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is expected to spearhead this initiative. The process, known as New Product Introduction (NPI), will guide the iPhone 16 Pro models from initial design to full-scale production. Once the models are officially launched, Foxconn's facility will commence mass production to meet the anticipated demand.

Apple's efforts to expand its manufacturing footprint in India began with the first-generation iPhone SE in 2017. Since then, the company has progressively increased local production, with models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 being assembled in India, albeit several months after their initial release. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus marked a notable change, being manufactured in India from launch.

If the latest reports hold true, the iPhone 16 Pro models could mark a historic milestone for Apple, as it would be the first time the company begins production of its premium 'Pro' models outside of China. This move underscores Apple's commitment to strengthening its global supply chain and adapting to changing geopolitical and economic landscapes.

