Foxconn to shift some iPhone production from Covid-hit plant to other sites

Foxconn to shift some iPhone production from Covid-hit plant to other sites4 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Executives expect impact on iPhone shipments from disruption at factory in central China to be limited
Executives expect impact on iPhone shipments from disruption at factory in central China to be limited
TOKYO : Foxconn Technology Group is planning to shift some production from its Covid-struck iPhone factory in central China to other sites in the country, people familiar with the matter said, as many workers frightened by the outbreak have left the factory.