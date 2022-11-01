Home / Technology / News /  Foxconn to shift some iPhone production from Covid-hit plant to other sites

Foxconn to shift some iPhone production from Covid-hit plant to other sites

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 07:01 PM IST Yang Jie, The Wall Street Journal
Workers in a Foxconn facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have leaving the facility to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling by foot days after an unknown number of factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak (Photo: AP)Premium
Workers in a Foxconn facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have leaving the facility to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling by foot days after an unknown number of factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak (Photo: AP)

Executives expect impact on iPhone shipments from disruption at factory in central China to be limited

TOKYO : Foxconn Technology Group is planning to shift some production from its Covid-struck iPhone factory in central China to other sites in the country, people familiar with the matter said, as many workers frightened by the outbreak have left the factory.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout