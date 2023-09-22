Apple's latest iPhones were flagged for a slew of design and technical problems within hours of their release on Friday. Social media posts shared by tech enthusiasts claimed that the new device performed poorly on durability tests, had uneven colouring and other ‘defects’. Despite the complaints, demand for the latest Apple offerings remained strong on Friday with hundreds queueing up at stores across the world.

“First iPhone 15 Pro drop test shows WORSE durability than last year's iPhone 14 Pro! The new curved edges seem to be more fragile than the straight edge design..." read one post. Another clip flagged a seeming ‘software glitch’ that sent lines rippling through the screen for a few seconds.

“It appears that some units of the iPhone 15 Pro are defective. The coloring was not applied evenly, furthermore the screen seems not to be perfectly aligned with the edges," read a post shared by Twitter user Majin Bu.

While some reports dubbed the new phone a 'fingerprint magnet' others cited an Apple support article to dismiss the colour change.

“For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look," the company had said.