France halts iPhone 12 sales over increased radiation levels1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:52 AM IST
France's radiation watchdog conducted tests which revealed that the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) exceeded the permissible limit by a slight margin
As Apple launched its latest iPhone 15 and other products, the company received some tough news from France as the radiation watchdog of the company has halted the sale of iPhone 12 due to above-threshold radiation levels, as per a Reuters report. The information was revealed by France's junior minister for the digital economy Jean-Noel Barrot told the newspaper Le Parisien in an interview.