Fraud alert! Beware of ‘Hi Mum’ message on WhatsApp

How does the Hi Mum scam work?

The scam starts with the victim receiving a message on WhatsApp from the scamsters posing as a family member or a friend claiming that they have lost or damaged their phone. Once they have earned the victim’s trust, they will say that they need help which in most cases is the financial one. Victim then sends money to them thinking they are helping their son/daughter. But in reality they are being cheated by the scammer.