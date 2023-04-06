Fraud alert! Gurugram woman loses ₹76 lakh in app-based movie rating scam2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
- In all, the victim deposited ₹76,84,493 in the account on the app before she realised she was duped, police said.
After earn money by liking YouTube videos scam, fraudsters have come with a new way to dupe innocent citizens. In a latest episode of cyber fraud, a female MNC executive was allegedly duped of more than ₹76 lakh by online frauds who promised her high returns on a part time job.
