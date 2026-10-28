Free Fire India launches on 28 October: Diwali event, download details and new safety features

Garena is set to launch Free Fire India today, 28 October, bringing its popular battle royale game back to Indian players after a ban in 2022. The game will be released to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. The India-specific version will also include local events, a special Diwali campaign and new measures to promote responsible gaming, Garena said in its announcement on Tuesday, according to Indian Broadcasting World.

The return comes after a prolonged wait for fans. In February 2022, Free Fire was banned in India along with other apps, reportedly due to concerns over their links to China. The original game was pulled from the market, but its enhanced-graphics version, Free Fire MAX, continued to be released in India with the same gameplay. In August 2023, Garena announced an India-specific edition and appointed former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. However, its planned 5 September launch was postponed, with no confirmed release date at the time.

Free Fire India to feature a special Diwali event Garena is bringing India-focused content to the returning game, including in-game events and campaigns celebrating the country's diverse cultures and communities. One of the key attractions will be a special Diwali event, which is scheduled to run until 15 November.

The developer has also optimised the game for a variety of mobile devices. This will enable users with different hardware capabilities to enjoy the game.

Parental controls and playtime limits introduced Safe gaming features in Free Fire India will include several measures that promote safer gaming, especially for children. Garena says they have parental consent requirements for users under 18, playtime reminders, playtime limits and spending caps.

The company has also implemented new security measures, including hosting servers in India for the game. Garena said it had taken into account feedback from relevant Government of India stakeholders during the preparation of the game for its return to India.

The effectiveness of these safeguards will become evident once the game is released and people start utilising the features.

Garena to support India's esports ecosystem Beyond the mobile launch, Garena aims to create more opportunities for Indian esports players and teams. The company is looking to build connections with partners at grassroots, college and international-level tournaments.