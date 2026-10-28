Free Fire India launches on 28 October: Diwali event, download details and new safety features

Garena is set to launch Free Fire India today, 28 October, bringing its popular battle royale game back to Indian players after a ban in 2022. The game will be released to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. The India-specific version will also include local events, a special Diwali campaign and new measures to promote responsible gaming, Garena said in its announcement on Tuesday, according to Indian Broadcasting World.

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The return comes after a prolonged wait for fans. In February 2022, Free Fire was banned in India along with other apps, reportedly due to concerns over their links to China. The original game was pulled from the market, but its enhanced-graphics version, Free Fire MAX, continued to be released in India with the same gameplay. In August 2023, Garena announced an India-specific edition and appointed former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. However, its planned 5 September launch was postponed, with no confirmed release date at the time.

Free Fire India to feature a special Diwali event Garena is bringing India-focused content to the returning game, including in-game events and campaigns celebrating the country's diverse cultures and communities. One of the key attractions will be a special Diwali event, which is scheduled to run until 15 November.

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The developer has also optimised the game for a variety of mobile devices. This will enable users with different hardware capabilities to enjoy the game.

Parental controls and playtime limits introduced Safe gaming features in Free Fire India will include several measures that promote safer gaming, especially for children. Garena says they have parental consent requirements for users under 18, playtime reminders, playtime limits and spending caps.

The company has also implemented new security measures, including hosting servers in India for the game. Garena said it had taken into account feedback from relevant Government of India stakeholders during the preparation of the game for its return to India.

The effectiveness of these safeguards will become evident once the game is released and people start utilising the features.

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Garena to support India's esports ecosystem Beyond the mobile launch, Garena aims to create more opportunities for Indian esports players and teams. The company is looking to build connections with partners at grassroots, college and international-level tournaments.

Free Fire India will return to a market where battle royale games have a big following. Its India-specific content, local server infrastructure and responsible gaming features will be central to its comeback.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.