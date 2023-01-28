Free up your iPhone storage: Delete duplicate photos and videos this way1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- You can then simply merge these photos into one and erase duplicates from your Apple iPhone, eventually freeing the phone's storage space.
Did you know that Apple iOS 16 operating system makes it easier to declutter your iPhone from duplicate images and photos? The OS has introduced a ‘duplicate detection’ feature that clubs all duplicate media at one place. The feature works on Apple iPhone 8 and newer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×