Did you know that Apple iOS 16 operating system makes it easier to declutter your iPhone from duplicate images and photos? The OS has introduced a ‘duplicate detection’ feature that clubs all duplicate media at one place. The feature works on Apple iPhone 8 and newer.

With the new feature, the Photos app on your iPhone can identify duplicate photos and videos in your photo library. These duplicate photos and videos are then aggregated into a single album. You can then simply merge these photos into one and erase duplicates from your device, eventually freeing the phone's storage space. Here’s how to do it

Step 1- Open Photos app on your Apple iPhone

Step 2- Go to Albums

Step 3- Here, scroll down and come to Utilities section

Step 4- You will find Duplicates section here

Step 5- Tap on it. You will see duplicate matches here with an option to Merge

Step 6- Tap on Merge

Step 7- To choose more than one duplicate photos or videos, choose select in the top right corner of your screen.

Step 8- You can also Select All to merge all duplicates at one go

Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, here’s a news that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 14 at a flat discount of ₹13,000. The smartphone’s base model with 128GB internal storage is available at ₹66,999. To recall, the handset was launched in September last year with a price tag of ₹79,900. The smartphone’s other models with 256GB and 512GB storage are available at ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively. Flipkart is also giving 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions.