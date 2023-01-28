Home / Technology / News /  Free up your iPhone storage: Delete duplicate photos and videos this way
Did you know that Apple iOS 16 operating system makes it easier to declutter your iPhone from duplicate images and photos? The OS has introduced a ‘duplicate detection’ feature that clubs all duplicate media at one place. The feature works on Apple iPhone 8 and newer.

With the new feature, the Photos app on your iPhone can identify duplicate photos and videos in your photo library. These duplicate photos and videos are then aggregated into a single album. You can then simply merge these photos into one and erase duplicates from your device, eventually freeing the phone's storage space. Here’s how to do it

Step 1- Open Photos app on your Apple iPhone

Step 2- Go to Albums

Step 3- Here, scroll down and come to Utilities section

Step 4- You will find Duplicates section here

Step 5- Tap on it. You will see duplicate matches here with an option to Merge

Step 6- Tap on Merge

Step 7- To choose more than one duplicate photos or videos, choose select in the top right corner of your screen.

Step 8- You can also Select All to merge all duplicates at one go

