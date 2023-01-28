Free up your iPhone storage: Delete duplicate photos and videos this way

Meanwhile, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, here’s a news that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 14 at a flat discount of ₹13,000. The smartphone’s base model with 128GB internal storage is available at ₹66,999. To recall, the handset was launched in September last year with a price tag of ₹79,900. The smartphone’s other models with 256GB and 512GB storage are available at ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively. Flipkart is also giving 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions.