As Friendship Day approaches, the search for the perfect gift for your friends can be daunting. To ease the process, here are five innovative tech gadgets that make excellent presents:

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb

This combo, available for ₹6,168 on Amazon, includes the latest Echo Dot and a Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb. The Echo Dot’s in-built motion detection and temperature sensors allow for automatic lighting and AC control, which can be customized using the Alexa app's routines feature. Additionally, Alexa can provide music, news, trivia, weather updates, alarms, and even children's stories in both English and Hindi.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Priced at ₹19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G boasts a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, making it an attractive choice for photography and media consumption.

Noise Vortex Plus Smartwatch

The newly released Noise Vortex Plus smartwatch is priced at ₹2,199. It offers a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, Always-on Display (AoD), Bluetooth calling, a sleek metal finish, and a seven-day battery life. The watch also runs on a new OS, featuring over 100 customizable watch faces.

realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds

Available for ₹2,299, the realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds provide up to 40 hours of playtime, 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 360-degree Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, and a 12.4 mm dynamic bass boost driver. They are also IP55 rated for water and dust resistance and come with Bluetooth v5.3 support.

Sony PlayStation 5 Console (Slim Edition)

The PS5 Slim Edition, priced at ₹54,990, packs powerful gaming technology into a sleek and compact design. With 1TB of SSD storage, gamers can keep their favorite titles readily available. The ultra-high-speed SSD ensures nearly instant load times for installed PS5 games, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

These tech gadgets offer a range of features and price points, ensuring there is something perfect for every friend on your list this Friendship Day.

