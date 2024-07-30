Friendship Day 2024 gift ideas: From PS5 Slim Edition to Noise Vortex Plus Smartwatch, check full list
With Friendship Day nearing, consider these top tech gifts: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Wipro LED Smart Bulb, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, Noise Vortex Plus Smartwatch, realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds, and Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Edition. Ideal choices for every friend.
As Friendship Day approaches, the search for the perfect gift for your friends can be daunting. To ease the process, here are five innovative tech gadgets that make excellent presents: