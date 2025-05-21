From AI Mode in Search to Android XR: Top 5 highlights from Google I/O 2025

Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2025 kicked off on Monday and as expected artificial intelligence continued to remain the buzz word for the company at this year's event as well. There were a lot of new updates announced by the tech giant at I/O 2025, here's a look at top 5 things one should know.

Top 5 announcements from I/O 2025: 1) Gemini Live now available to all users: Google had announced Project Astra at I/O 2024, which allowed the AI to use the camera to analyse objects within its field of vision and enabled users to ask question based on that context. The tech giant has now incorporated these capabilities into Gemini Live, which is available to all Android and iPhone users for free from today.

2) AI Mode in Search: Google has announced plans to start adding 'AI Mode' to Google Search and the Chrome browser in the US from this week, as part of its 'total reimagining of search'. This new feature will provide users with a full chatbot-like experience when searching for a query, enabling them to engage in follow-up conversations and communicate in natural language, as opposed to the collection of links typically associated with Google Search.

AI Mode will also help users to visualise their results by analysing complex datasets and creating custom-built graphs for particular queries. Google also plans to provide a more personalised experience for users in AI Mode by offering suggestions based on previous searches and providing the option to link other Google apps, starting with Gmail, to access additional personalised content.

3) Google introduces Android XR: Google unveiled a new operating system called Android XR at I/O 2025. The company describes it as the “first Android platform built in the Gemini era” and says it will be used in a variety of devices, including headsets and glasses.

Perhaps drawing inspiration from Project Astra, Gemini on Android XR will share users' vantage points on these smart devices to answer questions and perform actions on their behalf.

During the demonstration, Google showed how Android XR could be used in smart glasses in everyday scenarios such as sending messages, setting appointments, navigating with real-time directions, and translating languages in real time. A notable use case included live subtitles appearing during a multilingual conversation.

4) Veo 3 and Imagen 4 launched: Google unveiled a new image generation model called Imagen 4 at I/O 2025. This model is available to use in the Gemini app from today, and Google says it supports improved visual detail and better text rendering, and is also better than its predecessor at spelling and typography.

The company also introduced its latest Veo 3 video generation model which can not only generate, well, videos from text prompts but now also create audio like traffic noises or bird singing in the background and even dialogues between characters.

“Veo 3 excels from text and image prompting to real-world physics and accurate lip syncing. It’s great at understanding; you can tell a short story in your prompt, and the model gives you back a clip that brings it to life. Veo 3 is available today for Ultra subscribers in the United States in the Gemini app and in Flow. It’s also available for enterprise users on Vertex AI.” Google said in a blogpost.

5) Personalisation hits Google apps: Google is planning to personalise the AI experience for users by taking cues from their ‘personal context’ across a variety of Google apps, starting with Gmail.

Gmail is now getting a Personalised Smart Replies option that allows users draft emails while matching a specific context and their tone. The new Gemini feature will be available starting to Google's paying customers later this year.