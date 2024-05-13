From AI Voice assistant to ChatGPT's phone call feature: Expected announcements from OpenAI's Spring Update event today
OpenAI is hosting a Spring Update event to introduce updates to ChatGPT and GPT-4 AI model, aiming to rival Google. No plans for a search engine or GPT-5 announcement yet. The event will be live-streamed on OpenAI's website.
OpenAI is hosting its 'Spring Update' event today, with plans to introduce some much-needed updates to ChatGPT and its GPT-4 AI models. The OpenAI event comes just a day before Google's annual I/O 2024 developer conference, and is being seen as an attempt by the Sam Altman-led startup to steal some of the Android maker's thunder.