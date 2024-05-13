OpenAI is hosting its 'Spring Update' event today, with plans to introduce some much-needed updates to ChatGPT and its GPT-4 AI models. The OpenAI event comes just a day before Google's annual I/O 2024 developer conference, and is being seen as an attempt by the Sam Altman-led startup to steal some of the Android maker's thunder.

While there were reports about OpenAI launching a new search engine this week to compete with Google and Perplexity AI, Altman confirmed that it won't be happening just yet.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI CEO also dismissed the idea of his company announcing its latest language model, GPT-5. Notably, OpenAI last updated one of its language models in November last year, and the AI chatbot is due for some much-needed upgrades. GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo are currently only available through a ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs ₹1,650 per month.

How to watch OpenAI Spring Update event:

The Spring Update event will be streamed live on OpenAI's official website from 10:00am Pacific Time or 10:30pm India Time. It's not yet clear whether the company plans to announce its latest offerings via their YouTube channel.

What's in store at Spring Update event?

OpenAI may announce a new AI voice assistant to rival Apple's Siri and Google Assistant, the Information reported, citing unnamed sources who have seen the new product.

The new AI assistant is said to offer faster and more accurate interpretation of images and audio, compared to existing transcription and text-to-speech models. The report states that OpenAI's new voice assistant may also be able to outperform GPT-4 Turbo at answering some types of questions, but is still prone to hallucination (making things up with confidence).

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by developer Ananay Arora, spotted by The Verge, also reveals that OpenAI may be adding the ability to make phone calls in ChatGPT. Sharing a screenshot of the call-related code, Arora said that OpenAI now has servers for video and audio calls.

