The year 2023 has seen several major Apple launches, including the flagship iPhone 15 series, which now features a Dynamic Island design on the front, and a new M3 chipset, which also powers the company's latest MacBooks. However, things are expected to get even better for Apple with the company's Vision Pro headset finally making its way onto the market and possibly even the launch of the tech giant's own language model to give ChatGPT and Bard stiff competition in the realm of AI.

1) Apple Vision Pro: Perhaps the first launch of the year for Apple will be the Vision Pro mixed reality headsets which could be made available to the public around January or February of 2024.

Hinting at the imminent launch, Apple recently sent an email to software developers asking them to "get ready" for the mixed reality headset by testing their apps and sending the software to Apple for feedback.

2) Apple GPT: While Apple hasn't even confirmed the existence of its ChatGPT rival generative AI offering, a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple was in the process of creating its own AI model, Apple GPT with the central focus on a new framework named Ajax. The framework has the potential to offer various capabilities, with a ChatGPT-like application, unofficially dubbed "Apple GPT," being just one of the many possibilities. Recent indications from an Apple research paper suggest that Large Language Models (LLMs) may run on Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads.

3) Apple Watch Series 10 Apple unveiled its two new smartwatches: Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra at the Wonderlust event in June. However, reports suggest that the company could release a special 10th anniversary edition of its Apple Watch in 2024, called the Apple Watch X or Apple Watch Series 10.

4) New iPads: A recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman noted that Apple is set to update its iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air ranges, with the launch expected in March 2024. The report notes that Apple will also launch iPadOS 17.4 along with the new iPad series at the March launch event, while the macOS 14.3 update is expected to be released in January or February.

5) AirPods 4: According to a report by HT Tech, Apple could be gearing up to release the latest iteration of its AirPods series with two versions expected to be released next year. The new AirPods could come with shorter stems, redesigned case, built-in speakers and a USB-C port.

