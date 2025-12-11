From BKC in 2023 to Noida now, Apple’s India retail timeline tells a story of rapid growth

Apple has strengthened its presence in one of its most important growth markets with the opening of Apple Noida on Thursday, the company’s newest retail outlet in India. Located at the Mall of India in Sector 18, the store becomes Apple’s second retail space in the Delhi NCR region and its fifth nationwide. The launch reflects the tech giant’s continuing commitment to building a wider and more accessible retail ecosystem across major Indian cities.

Building a broader retail network The arrival of Apple Noida adds momentum to the company’s rapid expansion in India, which has accelerated over the past two years. Apple has been steadily increasing its network of brick-and-mortar locations to provide Indian customers with direct access to advice, services and the latest devices. The Noida store follows the model of Apple’s global flagship outlets, offering a full product portfolio along with tailored support from trained specialists.

Notably, the store is staffed by more than 80 team members who are equipped to assist customers with purchases, setup and technical issues. The product lineup covers the newest iPhone 17 family, the full iPhone 16 range including the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16e, the latest MacBook models, iPads, Apple Watch collections and popular accessories such as AirTag, AirPods and HomePod. Visitors can also browse a wide selection of add-ons, including MagSafe chargers, power adapters, cables and Apple’s Magic series of keyboards, mice and trackpads.

Like Apple’s other Indian outlets, Apple Noida operates on renewable energy and follows carbon-neutral standards. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People, described the store as a space created to support community engagement, creativity and learning.

Pune store adds to nationwide growth The launch in Noida comes shortly after Apple previewed several other major retail locations across the country. In September, the company introduced Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, its fourth store in India. Positioned in a cultural and educational hub, the store is designed to serve customers looking to explore Apple’s full product offering, receive personalised support or attend learning sessions through Today at Apple.

Apple Koregaon Park is staffed by a diverse team representing 11 states, reflecting the brand’s effort to build a workforce that connects with customers from a wide range of backgrounds. Staff members provide guidance on transitioning to iOS, personalised setup services for new devices and access to Apple Trade In and financing options. A dedicated pickup zone allows customers who place online orders to collect their purchases easily.

Bengaluru marks entry into South India Earlier in the year, Apple previewed Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, marking the company’s first store in South India. Situated in one of India’s largest technology centres, the store is aimed at customers who rely on Apple products for work, education and creative projects. It offers hands-on sessions, access to Apple’s latest hardware and expert support provided by trained retail staff.

The Bengaluru location builds on the success of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, which helped establish Apple’s physical retail footprint in India’s largest metropolitan regions.

Expanding presence in the capital In New Delhi, Apple previewed Apple Saket in 2023, a store staffed by more than 70 specialists who collectively speak over 15 languages. The retail team is trained to help customers make informed product decisions, learn new skills through free sessions and troubleshoot existing devices. The store supports the full lineup of Apple products and services and was the company’s second retail site in the capital.

Apple BKC set the foundation Apple’s first official store in India opened in April 2023 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Apple BKC introduced a distinctive architectural design that includes a striking timber ceiling made from hundreds of thousands of individual elements, stone sourced from Rajasthan and a sweeping stainless steel staircase.