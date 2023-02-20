From CEOs to coders, employees experiment with new AI programs

In the past, AI was hidden within layers of back-end infrastructure for streamlining logistics or automating content moderation. Now, applications like ChatGPT and the image-generator Midjourney have placed the technology directly into the hands of individuals and small businesses who are using the tools to see if they can automate laborious tasks or speed up creative processes. Some are driven by the thrill of being able to do things not previously possible; others by an existential push to master the nascent technology so they don’t fall behind.