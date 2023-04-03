Home / Technology / News /  From China to Syria - Here's a list of countries that have banned ChatGPT. Know why
Italy's decision to ban ChatGPT came after privacy concerns around the artificial intelligence platform and the Italian watchdog have also asked OpenAI to resolve the raised concerns in 20 days. But, Italy is not the only country that has banned ChatGPT, there are several countries in the world that banned the AI platform due to various concerns.

Here's the list of countries which banned ChatGPT:

  1. China: The country has strict rules against foreign websites and applications and as the relations between China and the United States are at historic lows, Beijing will never let a ChatGPT-like platform function in the country. China has concerns about the US using the AI platform to spread misinformation and alter global narratives.
  2. Russia: Again, Moscow is concerned about the potential misuse of the AI platform and at a time when the country is at an indirect war with Western countries, it cannot afford any ChatGPT-like platform to take control of the narratives. 
  3. North Korea: The regime of Kim Jong-un restricts the use of even internet and the state practically monitors every activity on the internet. In such situations, it is unsurprising that the North Korean government banned US-made ChatGPT.
  4. Iran: The middle-eastern country is also known for its strict censorship regulations and is currently recovering from mass protests, unleashed after the death of 22-year-old Mahasa Amini. The relationship between Iran and US is also at its worst after the Donald Trump administration pulled out of the nuclear pact.
  5. Cuba: The government of Cuba also restricts the use of ChatGPT and has strict regulations around the use of the internet.
  6. Syria: The war-torn country has a lot on its plate when it comes to misinformation and doesn't want to risk more exposure with an AI platform built by a US-based company.

After ChatGPT, Italy plans to ban English language. Know why

