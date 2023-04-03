From China to Syria - Here's a list of countries that have banned ChatGPT. Know why2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
- Italy is not the only country that has banned ChatGPT there are several countries in the world that banned the AI platform due to various concerns
Italy's decision to ban ChatGPT came after privacy concerns around the artificial intelligence platform and the Italian watchdog have also asked OpenAI to resolve the raised concerns in 20 days. But, Italy is not the only country that has banned ChatGPT, there are several countries in the world that banned the AI platform due to various concerns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×