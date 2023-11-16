From Elon Musk to Tim Cook, checkout the list of tech leaders attending Biden - Xi dinner
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are some of the high-profile names expected to attend a dinner hosted for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. The dinner, hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council, takes place during the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Wednesday.