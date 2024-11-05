From fake stocks to deepfakes: Cybercriminals target elderly in rising Indian online scam wave
A Hyderabad man fell victim to a ₹50 lakh scam linked to a WhatsApp stock trading group, reflecting a troubling trend targeting seniors. Authorities recommend vigilance against such schemes and caution against sharing personal information with unverified platforms.
In a shocking incident that underscores the sharp rise in online scams in India, a 63-year-old man from Hyderabad was recently defrauded of ₹50 lakh after joining a fraudulent stock market scheme organised through a WhatsApp group. The case highlights the vulnerability of elderly citizens in the digital landscape, as they are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals with sophisticated tactics.