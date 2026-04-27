From foldable iPhone to AI glasses, Apple's new CEO is preparing an aggressive 10-product launch cycle: Report

John Ternus is officially taking the reins as Apple's new CEO on September 1, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, he is inheriting what is arguably the most aggressive hardware pipeline in the company's history. While Tim Cook’s tenure as CEO was defined by the introduction of three major new categories — the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro — Ternus is poised to launch roughly 10 entirely new product categories in his first few years as the Apple chief executive.

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Which 10 products will John Ternus launch in his first few years? 1) iPhone Fold: Ternus will take over as Apple CEO on 1 September, and the new chief executive will be the one taking the stage a couple of weeks later when the company actually unveils its first-ever foldable iPhone. Gurman notes that this is not a coincidence — Apple wanted its new leader to be the face of a blockbuster new product category.

Ternus will reportedly be credited with driving the process around the iPhone Fold launch at the September event.

The first foldable from Apple is said to be hard to find in stores due to supply chain constraints and heightened demand. Moreover, the expected price of around $2,000 for the phone could also be daunting for many customers, but Gurman notes that it will likely boost Apple's average selling price and help fuel revenue growth.

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2) Smart Home Hub: The product is said to be essentially a HomePod equipped with a screen. Reportedly, the device could be pinned on a half-domed speaker base or mounted on a wall using a magnetic system. It is also said to have a new operating system that will be built around Siri for controlling the home and is expected to have features like FaceTime. The device will also reportedly have a facial recognition system to personalise the experience for users.

3) Tabletop Robot: Apple is reportedly working on a larger tabletop robotic device, which is said to be a bigger version of the smart home hub featuring a roughly 9-inch screen attached to a robotic limb. Gurman notes that this limb can physically move the display around, which should allow for better videoconferencing, among other features.

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4) Security Device: Apple reportedly wants to compete with established players like Ring and Google Nest with a privacy-focused home security system. The new security device, Gurman notes, is central to that strategy.

5) Smart Glasses: Apple's competitors to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses have been well documented in the rumour mills. In his latest report, Gurman notes that the wearables will use cameras to capture media and collect data for AI use cases. The glasses are also said to have basic features like the ability to play music, trigger Siri, and take phone calls.

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6) AI AirPods: Apple's popular audio lineup is also reportedly slated for a major upgrade. The company is said to be working on high-end AirPods that will rely on low-resolution cameras to capture images. By feeding this context about a user’s surroundings into AI, the earbuds could reportedly offer visual-based reminders and improved directions.

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7) AI Pendant: Gurman has previously stated that Apple is working on an AI pendant. In the latest report, he reiterated that the device could be small and circular in shape, with a computer-vision camera system. The pendant is said to be designed to capture data and feed it into an iPhone’s AI and Siri features, and could be worn as a necklace or pinned directly onto clothes.

8) Touchscreen Macs: In what would be a major shift for the company, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a revamped, high-end MacBook at the end of 2026 or in early 2027 that will mark its first computer with a touchscreen.

iPhone Fold represenative image generated using AI

9) Augmented Reality Glasses: The ultimate dream for Apple is reportedly to create lighter-weight glasses with AR, which would overlay digital information over real-world views. Gurman notes that the company wants to launch these between 2028 and 2030 in a form factor that could ultimately replace the iPhone entirely.

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10) Foldable iPad: Apple has reportedly been working on a roughly 20-inch foldable iPad. While this device has reportedly been a priority for Ternus, Gurman notes that it may end up being a wacky experiment that doesn’t actually see the light of day.